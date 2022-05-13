‘I knew he had a chance’: producer and his untouchable lightweight win fourth Royal Windsor hunter championship on the trot





Robert Walker made it into the record books as Jill Day’s immaculate lightweight hunter View Point (Sean) deservedly lifted the Royal Windsor hunter championship for the fourth time in a row.

Cheshire-based producer Robert and Sean, an 11-year-old bay gelding by Loughehoe Guy, floated up each side of the sun-filled Castle Arena, a ring he clearly thrives in, en route to being pulled forward to reclaim the crown.

In 2018, the combination stood supreme here and last year they concluded their season by netting the supreme horse title at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Robert admitted that there was an element of pressure in returning to Windsor with his beloved Sean after he completed the inspiring hat trick last year:

“It’s difficult with a horse like him, as he doesn’t owe me anything and we can’t go any better than supreme at HOYS,” said Robert. “I knew he had a chance so I decided to bring him here, but it’s nerve racking to think you might be coming to the well one too many times. Sean has never been over shown — the most he’s done in one season is seven shows — which is probably why he’s still at the top.”

Robert only decided to bring Sean two days ago:

“We had two other lovely lightweights who are just starting their careers entered for Windsor,” he continued. “I would have liked to have ridden them, but it was the idea of the specialness of what Sean could possibly achieve which made me go for it with him. Plus, he does love it here.”

Sean’s breeders, Sean Jones, and his owner Jill were here to witness the triumph.

“Just fantastic, both of them,” commented Jill. “It’s lovely to have his breeder here to watch him win, too. He’s a very special horse.”

Jayne Ross took reserve on Sam Powell’s seven-year-old middleweight Bloomfield Greystones. Jayne was also in the saddle of Rose Bailey’s winning heavyweight, Twinshock Warrior.

Walker and Ross-produced horses made up the majority of the championship, with Rob posting second in the middleweights with Greenhall Treasure Island, and Jayne taking second on last year’s novice champion, Wall Street II, in the lightweight division.

Claire Oliver made up the final spot in the championship aboard the Lovick’s second place heavyweight, Isle Bright.

