Hunts harness the power of social media as Hunting Act reaches 15th anniversary *H&H Plus*

As the Hunting Act passes its 15th anniversary, H&H investigates how hunts are using social media to promote the role they play in the countryside and rural communities, alongside celebrating their hounds, horses and way of life

Hunting is not only surviving, but thriving 15 years after the ban — as packs ensure they are as relevant as ever in today’s society.

The Hunting Act came into force in February 2005. In 2020, hundreds of hunts continue to operate within the law, with thousands of people supporting them.

And packs are taking action to spread positive messages by being more active on social media, to promote their community activities and help educate those who may not understand hunting.

