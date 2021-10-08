Seven-year-old scores middleweight honours on HOYS debut





An upstanding grey gelding topped the middleweight show hunter of the year championship at the 2021 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) after standing second in the ladies’ side saddle final just two days ago.

The winning exhibit was Angela Coggins’ Bloomfield Eloquence (James) ridden by Loraine Homer, who qualified at the National Hunter Show. Even more amazingly, this was seven-year-old James’ first year competing at HOYS. James was also continuing an unbeaten run in middleweight classes.

This victory tops off an incredible season for the James, Angela and the Homers; in July 19-year-old Alice Homer rode James to stand at the top of the ladies’ show horse class at the Royal International Horse Show.

Watermill Swatch-sired James came over to England from the Ireland-based Bloomfield stud where he competed astride with Jane Bradbury. He was champion at both Balmoral and Gorey shows under saddle.

Angela is best friends with Loraine and bought James as a six-year-old.

At their pre-HOYS outing, the recent British Show Horse Association National Championships, Loraine and James won their middleweight class.

Slotting into second was Robert Walker aboard Jill Day’s Jack Of Diamonds six-year-old Mardi Gras, who qualified at Midland Counties.

Lucinda Freedman picked up third with her own 15-year-old Silverstone-sired gelding Big Ben, while fourth went to Kirstine Douglas with Morean Hamilton’s OBS Quality 11-year-old Annaghmore Huntsman. In fifth was Lyssa Sheppard riding her own 12-year-old gelding Alfie Conner.

