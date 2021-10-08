



The stunning lightweight hunter View Point achieved his third lightweight hunter of the year victory at the 2021 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS). The lightweight hunter championship kicked off Friday’s showing in the International Arena.

Ridden, as always, by his producer Robert Walker and owned by Jill Day, View Point first won at HOYS in 2017 as a fresh faced six-year-old. Here, the prolific bay gelding was pulled in top and managed to maintain throughout the star-studded class.

By Loughahoe Guy out of Quality Dame, View Point, now 10, was supreme hunter at Royal Windsor in July and qualified for HOYS at Midland Counties where he also stood overall section champion.

This was Team Walker’s second win of the show; the previous day they landed the small hack of the year title with the Brookes’ Parkgate Royal Visit William.

In second was home-producer Camilla Stowell Davies and her own Chestnut gelding Glenkeeran Dance In The Deep. The Crosstown Dancer eight-year-old adds this impressive placing to a second and reserve achieved in the amateur classes at both the Royal International and Royal Windsor.

Camilla works as a chartered accountant and was also overall supreme at the annual Sport Horse Breeding of Great Britain championships earlier in the season.

Jayne Ross settled for third on Kay Cambell’s 2021 RIHS supreme hunter champion Temple Ogue, while fourth was another amateur rider, Vincent Seddon and his own 10-year-old gelding Loughanboy. Vicky Smith and Alan Marnie’s Royal Engagement finished fifth.

