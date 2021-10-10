



Producer Sarah Emmerson took the lead on the prolific lead rein of hunter type Priestwood Roc Star (Rocky) to give the fantastic mini winner his first Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) victory at the 2021 final.

The grey 13-year-old Welsh section B by Kingsmead Fanfare out of Carolinas Wildgoose has been at the top of his game for several years and while he’s won the Royal International (RIHS) before, HOYS has been the one he needed to tick off, until today.

Owned by Kevin and Tracey Brady and ridden by their six-year-old grandson Grayson Brady Brooke, Rocky has only been based with Sarah for a couple of months.

“He was bought in lockdown last year and was shown by Team Ahern early in the season,” said Sarah, who last won the lead rein of hunter type of the year final in 2013 with Joebex Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Crista Lockhead). Hunter ponies are proving an Emmerson trademark as Sarah’s father, Peter Emmerson, also won the class in 2010 with Charn Secret Legend (Abbie Farmer) before leading the pony to the overall pony supreme award.

“Rocky came to me after the RIHS this year,” said Sarah. “As he’s such a prolific, big winning pony who has been with lots of producers he’s quite a difficult pony to lead in many ways. He’s won the BSPS champs, the RIHS and so many other titles, but this was the one he was missing.”

At home, Rocky is a true child’s pony:

“He’s a poppet, and he’s really what a mini pony should be,” Sarah added.

