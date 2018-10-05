HOYS 2018: 11-year-old jockey triumphs in open M&M championship on incredible Welsh pony

Dreams were made on Thursday evening when an 11-year-old first ridden jockey won over the judges of the NPS/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Pony of the Year Championship to scoop the overall honours under the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) lights.

This prestigious championship is a culmination of nine class sections, which have taken place during the past two days.

The pint-sized Welsh section A Glebedale Mumbo Jumbo and Isabella Sharifi — who had been placed third in the native first ridden final earlier in the day — won a strong open breed class on route to their evening performance victory.

Zoe Holmes’ grey gelding turned up the heat to give producer Sharn Linney her second championship of the day, as she also landed the Brineton Colne Mountain & Moorland Mini Pony of the Year Championship with the unstoppable Thistledown Van-der-Vaart and Lily Richardson.

Reserve was another Welsh, the homebred Welsh section C Danwood Llewellyn. Linda Atkinson rode her own gelding to win the breed class and go on to take second billing in the championship.

Usually partnered by Linda’s daughter Hannah, Llewellyn and Linda were making their HOYS debut together, as Hannah was partnering another pony in the same class. Linda admits she doesn’t show very often so was completely shocked by the result achieved with the seven-year-old.

Also celebrating on day two of the show was producer Clare Fitch who claimed the Simon Constable Equine Vets and Mr & Mrs Roberts Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year Championship, for the second consecutive year. This time she scored the win with Susan Robinson’s AJA Giuliano.

Kirsty Aird rode Gwen Rae’s Fell pony stallion Greenholme Emblem to victory in The British Show Pony Society Mountain & Moorland Working Hunter Pony of the Year Championship, having won the 133cm class.

Bowland Dynamo was top dog in the ExcLOOsive Event Hire Small Show Hunter of the Year Championship with Magnus Nicholson, who was riding the 12-year-old for Ros Croft.