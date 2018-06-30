Can you offer Ernie a home? ‘Fantastic’ rescue pony seeks small jockey

A 12.2hh piebald cob is urgently looking for a new home as there are no jockeys at HorseWorld to further his education.

Ernie was taken in by the Bristol based charity in November 2013 along with another young cob called Bert.

Both ponies were underweight, unhandled and in very poor condition.

Their feet were overgrown and infested with maggots but after a few weeks of remedial trimming made full recoveries.

Bert found a loving loan home on HorseWorld’s rehoming scheme soon after he arrived.

But it wasn’t until Ernie went to the Bath and West Show in 2015 on HorseWorld’s stand that he was rehomed.

The pony started his showing career in his new home attending numerous competitions with some success in the hands of his horse-guardian.

“Unfortunately, Ernie had to return to HorseWorld through no fault of his own,” said the charity’s training manager, Jodi Thomas.

The charity has backed the pony but do not have any staff small enough to continue his schooling.

“He’s a fantastic ridden pony on the lead rein but needs a competent small rider to further his education,” added Ms Thomas.

Ernie has been entered at this Sunday’s Congresbury Horse Show (1st July) in the lead rein class with a staff member’s six year-old son and in the in-hand coloured class.

Bathing began on Thursday as the pony is very hairy.

“Ernie is a very sweet pony who is easy to care for. He has been ridden by a young child on the lead rein and has been taken out in hand on the roads without a rider,” said Ms Thomas.

“However, he is still new to ridden work so will need a small, competent rider to continue his education. Alternatively, Ernie may also do very well in harness, for people with experience to bring on a young driving pony,” she added.

HorseWorld has a stand at the show near Bristol Airport raising awareness of the charity’s rehoming scheme.

“We hope Ernie will catch someone’s attention who may offer him a home.”

