Horsebox distributor and ‘prolific liar’ admits cheating victims out of hundreds of thousands of pounds





A horsebox distributor and “prolific liar” has admitted stealing and defrauding victims out of hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Benjamin Ambrose, of Malory Close, Tadpole Garden Village, Swindon, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft and five counts of fraud, at Swindon Crown Court on 2 April. The 44-year-old will be sentenced on 15 September.

Ambrose traded as Wiltshire Horsebox Hire and was a recognised distributor for the southwest for Nottinghamshire-based Bloomfields Horseboxes, a Wiltshire Police spokesperson said. In 2018, he incorporated Bloomfields Horseboxes (South) Ltd, a separate limited company in Wiltshire, where he continued trading.

“In September 2024, Ambrose put the company into voluntary liquidation,” the spokesperson said. “Shortly after, Wiltshire Police started to receive complaints of fraud and theft related to Ambrose.

“An investigation by our fraud team found that Ambrose had committed numerous offences, amounting to losses of hundreds of thousands of pounds for his victims. These included repeatedly failing to provide bespoke horseboxes for victims following purchase and taking multiple payments of tens of thousands of pounds from victims while lying about delays, while knowing that the build for the victim’s purchased horsebox was not progressing.”

The spokesperson said Ambrose also, having agreed to sell victims’ horseboxes or chassis, failed to pay them after the sale.

“On another occasion, the victim – after purchasing a horsebox from Ambrose for tens of thousands of pounds – was subsequently informed that the horsebox was subject to an outstanding finance agreement,” the spokesperson said.

On 15 December 2025, Benjamin Ambrose was charged with the offences to which he pleaded guilty this month.

Investigating officer DC Melissa Pope said: “Ambrose was a prolific liar which has left his victims tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket.

“He knew exactly what he was doing, often creating friendships with the victims and manipulating them to spend their money, before failing to deliver what was ordered.

“His deceit has had huge, long-term impacts on the victims. While there is the considerable financial impact of his crimes, the emotional toll can’t be understated.

“Fraud and deception like this often lead to victims feeling vulnerable to scams and constantly replaying what else they could have done, when in fact it is solely down to the offender’s lies and deceit.

“I’m pleased Ambrose has pleaded guilty to the charges and the case will now progress to his sentencing in September.”

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