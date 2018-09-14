Could your horse or pony be the face of Amazon Pets?

Owners across the country are being given the opportunity to put their horses or ponies forward as the possible face of a major online retailer.

Amazon.co.uk has launched “Strike a paws: the search begins to find 2018’s Face of Amazon Pets”.

The competition is open to horses (along with dogs, cats, fish, birds, small animals and reptiles) and owners have until 16 September to submit photographs or videos of their pets to Amazon.co.uk’s Instagram, Facebook or Twitter accounts, accompanied by the hashtag #amazonpets and a statement on why the animal should be the next face of Amazon Pets.

The top five photos or videos from each animal category with the most views, likes, and comments on social media, along with five wildcard entries per category, will be shortlisted to the judging panel.

The panel will be made up of social media influencers of the pet world including Rachel Oates, a pet photographer and owner of Instagram’s “Winny the Corgi” along with Annie Swift, the owner of the face of Amazon Pets 2017 winner, Effie the rabbit, and a surprise celebrity judge.

James Bate, pet supplies director of Amazon.co.uk, said: “With more than 50 million pets in the UK, we’re world-renowned as a nation of animal lovers and at Amazon, we want to celebrate all creatures great and small and their devoted owners.

“That’s why the search to find the face of Amazon Pets is back. Don’t hold your horses, we’re calling on all pet parents to share snaps of their furry, feathery, and scaly friends and tell us why they should be the country’s next top pet model.”

The winner crowned the face of Amazon Pets will receive a pet photoshoot with the images featuring on Amazon’s pet supplies page this autumn and a £1,500 Amazon gift card. Six runners-up will each receive a £200 Amazon gift card.

