Great Leighs racecourse in Essex is set to make its big-screen debut this year — in new British crime movie The Rapture.

Starring ex-Spandau Ballet singer and EastEnder Martin Kemp, filming took place at race meetings on Friday, 12 December and Thursday, 18 December.

The Rapture — described by producers as “the Da Vinci Code meets the Bourne Identity” — is about an artifact smuggler who tries to steal an ancient spear said to bear the DNA of Christ.

The Rapture is due for release this Easter.