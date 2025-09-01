Farewell to head of equestrian federation who promoted ‘peacefulness through a bowl of tea’





Genshitsu Sen, the president of the Japan Equestrian Federation died on 14 August, aged 102.

Dr Sen was born in Kyoto, Japan, in 1923. While at university he was called to serve the Imperial Japanese Navy during World War II, training as a pilot. Following the war he became a renowned anti-war advocate and humanitarian.

In 1964 he succeeded his father to become the 15th grand master of the Urasenke school of Japanese tea; promoting the motto “peacefulness through a bowl of tea”. Over the years he performed tea ceremonies around the world and served tea to many presidents and heads of state, including The late Queen Elizabeth II.

Dr Sen became president of the Japan Equestrian Federation in 2003, dedicating 22 years to “the growth and promotion of equestrian sport in Japan”. His tenure included landmark achievements such as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and the Japanese eventing team’s bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

He was warmly regarded worldwide and in 2012 he was appointed a UNESCO goodwill ambassador, in recognition for his “contribution to peace and culture through the traditional Japanese tea ceremony”. He also held prominent roles in Japan including advisor to the minister of foreign affairs and president of the United Nations Association of Japan.

FEI president Ingmar De Vos described Dr Sen as “a remarkable man and an outstanding ambassador for equestrian sport”.

“His dedication and commitment will be remembered with great respect, and he will be profoundly missed,” he said.

“Many of us have treasured memories of the tea ceremonies Dr Sen held for our equestrian family during the FEI general assembly in Tokyo in 2016, as well as at the family lounge in the equestrian venue at Baji Koen during Tokyo 2020.”

A spokesperson for the Japan Equestrian Federation said Dr Sen led the federation with “strong leadership, and a love and passion for equestrian sports”.

“Our team will continue to work hard to realise the strong Japanese equestrian sports that he always wished for,” he said.

