The unbreakable bond between rider who sustained life-changing injuries and her ex-racehorse ‘best friend’





An equestrian who sustained life-changing injuries in an accident has received an award in honour of her partnership with her much-loved former racehorse – as vital fundraising efforts continue to fund her rehab.

Gemma Potts and Optimal Spirit (Charlie) won the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust RoR partnership of the year, at the 2026 Jockey Club RoR Awards on 24 January. Gemma was unable to attend the ceremony at Cheltenham Racecourse and the award was collected on her behalf by friend Victoria Baker.

Watch Gemma’s RoR video:

“I still don’t believe it, I’m so shocked,” Gemma told H&H.

Gemma previously worked for eventer Emma Hawskby and bought Charlie in 2015 when he had come to the yard to be sold.

“I never wanted an ex-racehorse – but I went on to own two more as well as Charlie,” said Gemma.

“They’re just so intelligent and quick to learn. When I worked with horses, I worked with a lot of different types, younger, older, and always found the thoroughbreds were much more switched on.”

Gemma planned to do some prelim dressage and a little bit of showjumping, but they went on to compete at medium level between the white boards and evented at BE100. They also enjoyed hunting and went to the RoR Championships twice.

In 2021 Gemma was injured when a friend’s horse panicked and knocked her into the lorry steps at a show. Gemma broke her neck and damaged her spinal cord, resulting in paralysis from the shoulders down. She spent seven weeks in intensive care, six months in spinal high dependency and almost two and a half years in residential care.

When Gemma was able to see Charlie for the first time after her accident eight to nine months later she said he “took it all in his stride”.

“It was as if nothing had changed for him. I was there spending time with him, and he was just happy for me to be there. He wasn’t bothered by the chair,” she said.

“I kept him where I worked for quite a lot of the time so I was around him for probably 10 hours a day, and he was never far from my line of sight. Then obviously I went from seeing him every day to not. Not only was there a big change in my life anyway, I wasn’t able to see who I would say is my best friend.

“Now it’s very different, it’s him just nudging at my feet or my knees or playing with my blanket. I have with assistance groomed him, and he’s just quite happy to be there for me.”

Gemma’s mum Linda now cares for Charlie, and Gemma sees him as much as she is able to.

“He can be a bit of a monkey. He likes to wind my mam up, because he knows he can and always has done, but I trust him completely,” said Gemma.

“I’ve spent the last 11 years with him, I know him so well.”

Fundraising efforts are continuing through the “Gemma Potts Community” – started by Victoria Baker with support from others in the equestrian community – to allow Gemma to continue with specialised private rehabilitation. Gemma receives no rehab or support through the NHS.

“Victoria has been brilliant, and other people I didn’t really know, organised an auction and things like that. It has given me the chance to continue with my private therapy,” said Gemma.

“My injury is incomplete, which means there is a small possibility for improvement, but I need specialised equipment and physio to be able to possibly unlock that. It’s not guaranteed that I will, but there is always a small chance, but getting the specialised therapy is extremely expensive.

“At the minute I go for rehab fortnightly, and last summer I spent four weeks in residential rehab in Sheffield. I’m looking to do more residential, because it’s quite intense.”

Gemma said knowing there is a small chance of improvement “gives me hope”.

“I’m not expecting a miracle. I understand my situation, but any little chance is always something to look forward to,” she said.

