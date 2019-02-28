Free British Showjumping ticket to ride with every Horse & Hound magazine

Any riders thinking about trying their hand at affiliated showjumping can do so this year thanks to Horse & Hound and British Showjumping (BS).

In today’s (28 February) edition of the magazine, our 2019 show directory part one, every reader can claim a free ticket to ride, worth £6, which enables you to compete in a BS competition.

The ticket allows any unregistered horse, rider or combination to compete in an affiliated class, for which the normal entry fee will apply.

H&H editor in chief Sarah Jenkins said: “We couldn’t be happier to have teamed up with BS to offer all Horse & Hound readers the opportunity to try their hand at an affiliated competition in order to help them decide whether to take the plunge and become members of BS.

“Going affiliated is a major milestone in any rider’s career and it makes sense to compete once on a ticket to find out what it is you’re going to get when going affiliated and to establish that you are ready for that next step. So many riders never look back and go on to enjoy competition all the more for earning points and having affiliated championships to aim for.

Article continues below…

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“We wish everyone who uses their British Showjumping ticket to enter their first affiliated competition all the very best of luck and a thoroughly enjoyable experience — we’d love to hear how you get on, too, so do write to us at hhletters@ti-media.com.”

Stallions may not compete on a ticket, and no prize money or qualifications are awarded to ticket combinations.

For more information, see page 86 of today’s H&H magazine. Tickets are valid until the end of December 2019.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports in all disciplines, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.