Former jockeys more likely to suffer mental health problems than general public *H&H Plus*

As a study has highlighted the need for more mental health support for former jockeys, a five-year £2.3m grant for jockey development and support has been approved
More mental health support for retired jockeys is needed, a study by the University of Oxford and the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has highlighted.
The research found former jockeys are more than 2.5 times as likely to have anxiety or depression, and six times as likely to suffer from bone and joint problems than the general population.
You may also be interested in…
‘Need to appear strong’ proves major barrier to seeking help #MentalHealth
The Racing Welfare and Liverpool John Moores University study has given specific recommendations to benefit the mental health of racing’s
Why riders can be so susceptible to mental health problems — and how to take action
To mark World Mental Health Day today (10 October) and with mental health increasingly prominent on the national agenda, Andrea
‘It’s OK not to be OK’: top riders speak out on World Mental Health Day
New company aims to support grooms’ mental health
‘Although a lot of grooms do it out of love for the job, it takes its toll’
‘No one should suffer in silence’: eventers discuss their mental health to urge others to speak up
‘It’s so easy to look normal on the outside, but be dying inside’