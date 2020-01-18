Former jockeys more likely to suffer mental health problems than general public *H&H Plus*

As a study has highlighted the need for more mental health support for former jockeys, a five-year £2.3m grant for jockey development and support has been approved

More mental health support for retired jockeys is needed, a study by the University of Oxford and the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has highlighted.

The research found former jockeys are more than 2.5 times as likely to have anxiety or depression, and six times as likely to suffer from bone and joint problems than the general population.

