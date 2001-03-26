FMD crisis: European shows are latest victims

An outbreak of foot-and-mouth-disease in Holland caused the cancellation of s’Hetogenbosch World Cup jumping and dressage show at which the official retirement ceremony of Anky van Grunsven’s great horse Bonfire, was also due to take place.

When the outbreak was announced, the Dutch Minister of Agriculture introduced a movement curtailment for all animals, including horses.

The sole British rider due to compete, Michael Whitaker, whose horses have been based at Eddie Macken’s yard in Germany, found out about the cancellation while on his way to the airport.

The organisers of the show jumping World Cup final and the dressage World Cup final at Vilhemsborg, Denmark (6-8 April) have stated that unless advised otherwise by the FEI, bothevents will go ahead.

However, there could well be a depleted field of riders from outside Europe, with the usual strong challenge from US and Canada most likely to be affected.