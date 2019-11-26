FEI looking to introduce dope testing outside competition *H&H Plus*

The FEI is looking at introducing dope testing outside competitions as well as testing from hair and saliva samples.

Veterinary director Göran Akerström updated national federations at the general assembly in Moscow (16 to 19 November) on the FEI’s clean sport work, urging delegates to have national head vets and testing programmes, as “we will not be able to protect horse welfare and ensure a level playing field and development of sustainable sport without it”.

