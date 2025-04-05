‘A lovely man and great friend to many’: farewell to much-loved steward and show director





Mike Hall, the much-loved steward and show director died on 9 March surrounded by his family at home, after a short illness, aged 80.

Mike, supported by his wife Hilary, did so much for showing over many years.

He was very proud of his daughter Niki’s achievements in the show ring and as a leading judge, and would always be there to support her. No more so than when she won hack of the year at the Horse of the Year Show in 2006 with Take Silk, a horse produced from home.

Mike was show director, chairman and former president of Midland Counties Show, and over the years raised so much for charity.

For many years he carried the role of senior steward at the British Show Horse Association championship show, using his skills honed over many years to ensure everything ran smoothly to give competitors a great experience.

His major contribution, impact and support was for the British Show Pony Society (BSPS), which “can’t thank him enough for all he did for the society over a lifetime of service”.

Mike was show director of the BSPS summer championship show for 25 years, retiring with an award and thanks, fittingly, in the Saturday evening performance in 2023. He carried out this role with calm authority, dealing with problems quickly and quietly behind the scenes. It is thanks to his leadership that the show has grown from strength to strength over the years. He leaves a great legacy to those who follow.

He was a BSPS council member for 15 years, providing wise counsel and support to his colleagues, including Joy Hall, Karen Ward and the office team.

He was chairman of the society’s independent judges enquiry committee until he retired, after which he remained an active member of the committee. For many years he was the society’s representative on the Joint Measurement Board as well as other sub-committees. He was honoured when the society made him an honorary vice-president in recognition of his outstanding contribution. He will be greatly missed.

“Mike was a wonderful husband to Hilary, father to Niki and grandfather Erin, and deepest sympathy, love and prayers go out to them, son-in-law Mark, family and many friends at this very sad time,” said a BSPS spokesperson.

“He was a lovely man and great friend to many in the showing community.”

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now