Farewell to ‘legendary powerhouse’ who was a ‘committed horsewoman to the end’





The legendary powerhouse behind Little London Horses, the successful business she founded involved in buying, selling and producing horses, died at home on 13 January, aged 94.

Jean was renowned for her straight talking, profound knowledge of horses and innate ability to match horse and rider. From total beginners to professionals competing in a range of disciplines, Jean was the go-to for anyone looking for their ultimate equine partner, including the Metropolitan Police, the Riding for the Disabled Association and the Household Cavalry.

Jean was born in Canterbury and moved to the small village of Waltham on the outskirts after she married Ian Jackson who, with his father, had set up fencing and access control company Jacksons Fencing. Jean had been working as a groom and had spent time in Scotland, where she rode full-time.

Although she worked alongside Ian at Jacksons Fencing, when the couple moved into Little London in 1952, she embarked on her own business venture, Little London Horses. Initially buying horses from Reading sales – horses were loaded on a train and collected from Ashford station – Jean soon developed a strong network of contacts all over the country as well as overseas. At one point, horses were coming from Ireland and Holland. In its heyday, there were 150 horses at Little London.

Little London Horses has always catered for all levels of rider – and disciplines – selling horses who went on to achieve major success. These included Foxhunter championship winner Port Paddy ridden by Mallory Spens, and Horse of the Year Show winner Diamond Geezer, and selling horses to revered dressage riders the late Barry and Leonie Marshall.

Peter Folwell joined Little London Horses when he was 18 and went on to forge a strong working relationship and loyal friendship with Jean which spanned over 40 years.

Perhaps one of Jean’s greatest skills was the ability to look beyond the behaviour a horse may be exhibiting. Rather than write off a horse that was bucking, she would scratch beneath the surface, seeking an explanation and in that sense, she was an early forerunner of natural horsemanship.

A committed horsewoman to the end, Jean celebrated her 90th birthday by getting back in the saddle for a hack.

The outpouring of condolences (from as far afield as Australia), from owners who found their beloved horses via Jean or who sought her out for guidance or advice, has been overwhelming.

Jean is survived by her son Richard, daughter Liz and grandchildren Oliver and Tammy.

