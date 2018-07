The Italian showjumper died in Rome on 14 February, aged 90.

Piero d’Inzeo won the Aachen grand prix 4 times between 1952 and 1965. He visited CHIO Aachen for the last time in 2011, when Italy was the partner country of the event.

“In Piero d’Inzeo we have lost an exceptional sportsman and great friend of the CHIO Aachen,” said Aachen president Carl Meulenbergh.

“We will never forget him.”

This article was first published in Horse & Hound magazine (20 February 2014)