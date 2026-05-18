



Bob Beaty and his granddaughter Bronte Crosby enjoyed a remarkable day at the Fell Pony Society’s 2026 Stallion and Colt Show (9 May), held in the grounds of Dalemain House near Ullswater, by kind permission of the Hasell McCosh family.

Their four-year-old Oscar II – bought as a two-year-old through the annual Fell Pony Society sale – was Dorset-based judge Michael Goddard’s choice for the stallion championship and supreme, and their home-bred eight-year-old Stennerskeugh Nicholas claimed the gelding spoils.

Both ponies were handled by Bronte, who was delighted to have proud granddad Bob ring-side to share this special achievement.

“My supreme and reserve supreme were two of the nicest stallions I have seen in a long time,” said judge Michael. “Both displayed active, forward movement, with great limbs, flat bone and excellent feet.”

Bronte and Nicholas were closely followed by another family duo in the gelding championship at the Fell Pony Society’s 2026 Stallion and Colt Show. This was Charlotte Pattinson with two-year-old Guards Maestro, bred by her grandmother Margaret Dixon, whose family has been breeding the Guards ponies for over a century.

“The champion and reserve geldings were also good pony types,” said Michael. “Each showed an excellent active walk and were tracking up well, with deep bodies, strong limbs and the look of ponies capable of doing a good day’s work.”

Another two-year-old received the youngstock champion’s sash, Sarah Clayton’s Setmabanning Malcolm, with David Thompson’s yearling Drybarrows Kirkstone finishing reserve, shown by Tom Pearson.

David and Tom also fielded the reserve champion stallion and eventual overall reserve supreme, eight-year-old Drybarrows Dynasty.

Michael admitted, however, that the highlight of his day was judging the driving class.

His winner was Tom Lloyd’s pair of Hades Hill ponies, Hades Hill Little Prince and Hades Hill Little Pearl, with Mark Jopling’s team of Hotchberry ponies in reserve. Both exhibits provided a welcome spectacle for the crowd.

Isabel Hayes won the class for ridden stallions and geldings with the six-year-old Ringstone Prince, but it was Anna Metcalfe’s charming mare Greenholme Kipper, bred by the Potter family, who topped a highly competitive Horse of the Year Show qualifying class judged by Gill Cowell and Judy Fairburn. This is the second time consecutively for the pair to claim a golden ticket here.

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