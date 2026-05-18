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Family team claims supreme spot at the Fell Pony Society’s 2026 Stallion and Colt Show – and a mare takes the golden HOYS ticket

Bethan Simons Bethan Simons

    • Bob Beaty and his granddaughter Bronte Crosby enjoyed a remarkable day at the Fell Pony Society’s 2026 Stallion and Colt Show (9 May), held in the grounds of Dalemain House near Ullswater, by kind permission of the Hasell McCosh family.

    Bronte Crosby and Fell pony stallion Oscar II are crowned stallion champion and supreme at the 2026 Fell Pony Society Stallion and Colt Show.

    Bronte Crosby stands up supreme champion Oscar II.

    Their four-year-old Oscar II – bought as a two-year-old through the annual Fell Pony Society sale – was Dorset-based judge Michael Goddard’s choice for the stallion championship and supreme, and their home-bred eight-year-old Stennerskeugh Nicholas claimed the gelding spoils.

    Both ponies were handled by Bronte, who was delighted to have proud granddad Bob ring-side to share this special achievement.

    “My supreme and reserve supreme were two of the nicest stallions I have seen in a long time,” said judge Michael. “Both displayed active, forward movement, with great limbs, flat bone and excellent feet.”

    Stennerskeugh Nicholas and Bronte Crosby are geldiong champions at the Fell Pony SOciety's 2026 Stallion and Colt Show

    Bronte and Nicholas were closely followed by another family duo in the gelding championship at the Fell Pony Society’s 2026 Stallion and Colt Show. This was Charlotte Pattinson with two-year-old Guards Maestro, bred by her grandmother Margaret Dixon, whose family has been breeding the Guards ponies for over a century.

    Charlotte Pattinson and Guards Maestro are reserve gelding champions at the Fell Pony Society's 2026 Stallion and Colt show

    Charlotte Pattinson and Guards Maestro are reserve gelding champions.

    “The champion and reserve geldings were also good pony types,” said Michael. “Each showed an excellent active walk and were tracking up well, with deep bodies, strong limbs and the look of ponies capable of doing a good day’s work.”

    Setmabanning Malcolm and Tom Pearson are youngstock champions.

    Setmabanning Malcolm is youngstock champion.

    Another two-year-old received the youngstock champion’s sash, Sarah Clayton’s Setmabanning Malcolm, with David Thompson’s yearling Drybarrows Kirkstone finishing reserve, shown by Tom Pearson.

    Drybarrows Kirkstone and Tom Pearson are reserve youngstock.

    Drybarrows Kirkstone and Tom Pearson are reserve youngstock.

    David and Tom also fielded the reserve champion stallion and eventual overall reserve supreme, eight-year-old Drybarrows Dynasty.

    Drybarrows Dynasty and Tom Pearson, reserve stallion champions.

    Reserve champion stallion and reserve supreme, Drybarrows Dynasty shown by Tom Pearson.

    Michael admitted, however, that the highlight of his day was judging the driving class.

    Tom Lloyd drives Hades Hill Little Prince and Hades Hill Little Pearl

    Tom Lloyd drives Hades Hill Little Prince and Hades Hill Little Pearl.

    His winner was Tom Lloyd’s pair of Hades Hill ponies, Hades Hill Little Prince and Hades Hill Little Pearl, with Mark Jopling’s team of Hotchberry ponies in reserve. Both exhibits provided a welcome spectacle for the crowd.

    Ringstone Prince

    Ringstone Prince and Isabel Hayes.

    Isabel Hayes won the class for ridden stallions and geldings with the six-year-old Ringstone Prince, but it was Anna Metcalfe’s charming mare Greenholme Kipper, bred by the Potter family, who topped a highly competitive Horse of the Year Show qualifying class judged by Gill Cowell and Judy Fairburn. This is the second time consecutively for the pair to claim a golden ticket here.

    Anna Metcalfe and Fell pony mare Greenholme Kipper claim the HOYS ticket at the breed society's Stallion and Colt Show.

    Anna Metcalfe and Fell pony mare Greenholme Kipper claim the HOYS ticket.

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    Bethan Simons
    Bethan Simons

    H&H showing editor
    Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.
    Bethan Simons

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