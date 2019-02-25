Family pays tribute to much-loved rider who died after road collision

The family of the woman who died as a result of a road collision with a loose horse has paid tribute to a “generous, kind and loving” mother who “lived life to the full”.

Tracey Pritchard, 48, suffered critical injuries in the accident involving two cars and a horse, on the A495 in Bronington, North Wales, last Tuesday (19 February).

She was taken to hospital but died on 22 February.

“Dearly loved and dearly missed, described as a generous, kind and loving woman, Tracey Pritchard sadly passed away unexpectedly but peacefully after a tragic accident,” her family said in a statement.

“Tracey’s family would like to personally thank all of the services whom helped her: the off-duty paramedic and the ambulance, police and fire services; their actions allowed Tracey’s immediate family to spend two valuable days with her before she sadly passed away. Tracey’s family would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at The Royal Stoke University Hospital, whom cared for and supported both Tracey and her family in such a difficult time.”

Tracey, who grew up in the area and attended Sir John Talbot’s secondary school, was a “very well-known Whitchurch girl”, a former Whitchurch Carnival Queen who moved to West Felton and ran a cleaning business.

“She was a mad horse and dog lover, who also enjoyed archery and attending music festivals,” the statement said.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“She was well known and loved in the local horse community, was a popular member of the Oswestry riding club and particularly enjoyed carriage driving and attending Pony Club.

“Tributes for Tracey have flowed in on Facebook from friends and family and have particularly mentioned her kindness and generosity. Her generous nature has been shown through her wish to be an organ donor. From opting in to organ donating, Tracey has already helped save the lives of three other people, including a baby.

Continues below…

“She lived her life to the full and was made constantly proud by her only son, whom she loved and cared for dearly. Tracey was very much family orientated and was a much loved and adored mother, daughter, sister, auntie, niece, partner and friend, who will be dearly missed by all those who truly loved her.”

North Wales Police is still appealing for witnesses to the collision involving a BMW X3, a Daihatsu Sirion and a horse, which happened at about 7.31pm on the A495 at Bronington near Whitchurch. The horse died at the scene.

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat facility, quoting reference number X023583.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.