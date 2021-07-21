Family of seven-year-old rider killed in collision to create equestrian legacy she would be proud of





The family of a seven-year-old rider who died in a road collision are creating a “legacy she would have been incredibly proud of”.

Eloise Jackson was cycling in Collingbourne Ducis, Wiltshire, on 13 July when the incident occurred.

Her parents Laura and James, and sister Anaiis, said Eloise was “full of life and laughter, love and giggles”.

“We cannot thank you enough, our wonderful friends, family and the community for supporting us through this terrible time,” the family said in a statement.

“You are helping to create a legacy for Eloise that she would have been incredibly proud of.

“She loves, and still loves her pony – horses are a fundamental part of her existence.”

The statement said the family has therefore decided to donate money raised in Eloise’s memory to Greatwood, a charity that works with former racehorses to support disadvantaged children, and young people with special educational needs.

“Eloise hated the thought of anyone struggling and found great comfort being around horses,” the statement added.

“How can we describe our Eloise? Her nickname was ‘fizzy’ as she had such a bubbly personality, full of life and laughter, love and giggles.

“The work has only just begun, with your help some good can come out of this tragic situation. Much love Laura, James and Anaiis xxx”

Any donations can be made to Greatwood on a fundraising page set up by family friend Chris Dale.

He said: “Eloise was a beautiful, kind and fun loving little girl who was well known and loved in the village community, school and by everyone that knew her.

“As a close family friend I have set up this page to allow the many people who have asked how they can help. Eloise would have wanted to help other people in need.

“Our love goes out to everyone that has felt the loss of Eloise at this awful time. Eloise was loved unconditionally. We will all miss her so much.”

Wiltshire Police is investigating the collision. Anyone with information who has not already spoken to officers is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 54210067796.

