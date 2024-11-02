‘He loved the sport and the people in it’: farewell to steward and organiser





Christopher Wells, the eventing steward and organiser died peacefully at home on 28 September, aged 95.

Following his retirement from the Army, Christopher moved to Suffolk with his family, where he engaged himself in many of his passions.

He became regional director for the British Field Sports Society in East Anglia. Christopher was passionate about field sports and the conservation that goes hand in hand with them.

He spent many happy seasons working various generations of Labradors, picking up on C Syndicate of the Army shoot on the battle area near Thetford. He loved letting the older dogs teach the younger ones the job and as a result had several generations, thinking each one was the best he had had.

He loved his hunting and he rode to hunt so he could watch hounds work. At the end of a day’s hunting, he didn’t mind how many fences he had jumped (if any at all) and he could tell you how well hounds had worked, or indeed if the huntsman had great empathy with his hounds.

It is through his years of involvement with eventing that many will remember Christopher. He was a British Eventing steward for many horse trials in East Anglia from 1988 to 2002. He loved the sport and the people that were involved in it.

As a steward and an organiser, he was a great believer in letting those running the event get on with their job without him interfering; he felt his role was to organise things around them and make sure everything ran smoothly.

He treated everyone on face value, and no one got preferential treatment, whether they were one of the top riders or a fresh-faced novice. As far as he was concerned, the technical adviser was the professional, he merely implemented what they advised.

Christopher was also the organiser of the popular early-season event Isleham, from 1990 until 2009. He helped Clem Tompsett and his family raise significant funds for charity through this almost non-cancellable March fixture.

Christopher was loyal to the hilt, a great friend to the sport of eventing, as well as a fabulous husband, father and grandfather. He was married for 67 years to Elizabeth, who so often accompanied him when officiating at events.

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now