Equine herpes: horse confirmed dead and others blocked from competing





A horse confirmed with equine herpes virus (EHV-1) in Opglabbeek, Belgium has died, the FEI has confirmed.

The federation has given an update on the situation, and measures taken by the FEI, “in consultation with the organising committee and the Belgian national federation”.

“The affected horse, which had already left the venue, presented neurological signs for EHV-1 upon returning home which were subsequently confirmed through an EHV-1 test,” an FEI spokesman said. “The horse unfortunately died on 31 March and the FEI is following up on the circumstances of the horse’s death.”

More than 30 horses who are deemed to have been in contact with the horse, those stabled in the same area since 22 March including those who had already left the venue, have been blocked from competing in the FEI database as a precaution. The people responsible and their national federations and national head vets have all been notified.

“All blocked horses have been isolated and will be prevented from attending any FEI events until they have fulfilled certain health requirements which are imposed in order to minimise any potential transmission of the virus, both to their own horses and the wider horse population,” the FEI spokesman said.

Mandatory biosecurity measures include isolation for a minimum of 21 days, taking twice-daily rectal temperatures and conducting laboratory testing for EHV-1. Release from isolation can only take place on the advice of a vet and to be unblocked, and have access to FEI events, horses have to comply with all return to competition protocols and have the restriction lifted by the FEI veterinary department.

“We are grateful for the community’s vigilance in all matters of biosecurity and once again reiterate the importance of the horse health requirements, and the necessity to fulfil these via the FEI HorseApp to ensure the maximum safety for all horses competing at international events,” the spokesman said.

“All information in relation to the horse health requirements is available on the dedicated hub. Should you have any questions regarding this matter, don’t hesitate to contact the veterinary department.”

