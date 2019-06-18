Equine Game of Thrones trio saved from ‘desperate need’

Three horses found in “desperate need” have been given a fairytale ending thanks to equine welfare charity HAPPA.

The Horses and Ponies Protection Association took in a yearling and a mare and her filly, all of whom were unhandled, extremely underweight and suffering from severe lice infestations.

All three are now being given specialist care at HAPPA’s Shores Hey Farm, Burnley.

And following the recent unexpected ending to Game of Thrones, the charity has named them after characters in the fantasy television series, “allowing the equine care team to script out a fabulous ending to their story, fighting the effects of neglect”.

The horses are now known as HAPPA Khaleesi (pictured), Sansa and Arya.

HAPPA equine development officer Laura Brown said: “Their previous owner had failed to provide sufficient care for these poor young horses. Now in the safety of the charity there is hope for these adorable characters.

“The team will give them the care and attention needed to transform into strong warriors.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Ms Brown said the horses have settled in well, undergone veterinary assessments and started “appropriate treatment”.

Article continues below…

Pony who looked as if he was ‘walking on ice’ due to overgrown feet named after Gemma Collins The pony also had a nail one and a quarter inches long embedded in his foot Game of Thrones equine stars head to Gatcombe The Festival of British Eventing is welcoming the Devil's Horseman display team back after a nine-year break Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

“It will take a number of weeks to build their confidence and trust following their previous feral ‘wildling’ existence,” she said.

“HAPPA staff are huge Game of Thrones fans and it only seemed fitting to rewrite the ending for some of our favourite characters.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.

This week’s edition (20 June) is a celebration of H&H’s 135th birthday, including top stars sharing their fondest memories together, we talk to those involved in some iconic moments and much more. Read our full report from Bolesworth International, and check out our feature on riders’ quirky superstitions. We talk to recently retired top jockey Ruby Walsh and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we discover what horses stumbling often could indicate.