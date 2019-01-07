‘What working in equestrian media is really like’: H&H to host live Q&A session

Are you considering a career in equestrian media? Then don’t miss Horse & Hound’s exclusive Q&A session, which will take place at 8-9pm on Wednesday 9 January on the H&H facebook page.

Horse & Hound’s editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins will be joined by website editor and social media expert Carol Phillips as well as senior news writer Lucy Elder to discuss the opportunities and challenges for those looking to break into the equestrian media industry.

Whether you are at school, college or university – or out at work but looking for a career change – then come and join us for an informal chat about what it’s really like to work as an equestrian journalist and what other roles make up the world of equestrian publishing and the wider equestrian media.

Sarah explains: “If you’d asked me when I was 16 what I wanted to do for a career, I’d have said be an equestrian journalist working at Horse & Hound. I’m living the dream, though I have to admit it’s not quite what I expected and it’s changed a great deal in the past 15 years.

“Join us to find out what it’s really like, what jobs exist and what they entail, and anything else you’ve a burning desire to know about equestrian media — we’re looking forward to it.”

This Q&A session is part of Horse & Hound’s careers special, which is running across our website, magazine and social media channels this week. The action kicks off today (Monday 7 January) online, followed by our careers Q&A on facebook on Wednesday, prior to the magazine going on sale on Thursday 10 January.

In Thursday’s magazine Andrea Oakes talks to young equestrian professionals to find out how their education choices set them on the path to their dream jobs and Hanna Lindon investigates options in the equine industry for those looking to change career — at any age. It will be well worth a read.

