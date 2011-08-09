East meets Western on Horse & Country TV in “Tales of a Yorkshire Cowgirl”

A new show on Horse & Country TV, on 12 August at 7.30pm, will give viewers unique insights into the world of Western riding.

“Tales of a Yorkshire Cowgirl” will feature Lou Talintyre, experienced western rider and co-founder of The Pure Feed Company, as she offers insight into the trials and tribulations of breeding, training and competing western style.

This 30-minute one off show will also feature leading Chinese event, and Pure Feed sponsored, rider Alex Hua Tian as he turns his hand to western riding.

Lou Talintyre said: “There is something for everyone in western riding and it was a real experience to see Alex trade his breeches and body protector for western chaps, with surprising results.”

The show has been filmed at various intervals over the last four months at the Mendip Stud in Somerset.