Days left to get best price for H&H Festival of Eventing

There are just three days left to take advantage of the standard entry price for this year’s H&H Festival of Eventing.

The cheaper rate applies until Friday (10 May) for all entries to the 2019 three-day unaffiliated event, which runs at The College Equestrian Centre, Keysoe, from 25 to 27 May.

Classes run at 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m with a host of great prizes in each section, including Ariat boots for the top three, and winners’ rugs. Competitors can also join course-walks with experienced trainers and enjoy evening entertainment.

Sarah Nicholls from Leicestershire, who claimed last year’s 90cm title riding CSH Sioux, recommends the three-day event to fellow riders.

“I ended up going on my own to the festival with just my dog and my horse ‘Simon’,” she said.

“It’s a lovely experience and I took full advantage of everything H&H put on, including the course walks, the evening entertainment and the lecture demo, and I even got Simon on the Spillers weighbridge,” said Sarah, who also hunts the 15.1hh gelding with the Quorn.

“The venue was fantastic and I think the festival will continue to get bigger and better — it’s a brilliant show put on by Keysoe and H&H.

“I was lucky to win and I couldn’t believe it, plus the prizes were amazing. The coverage around the event was great too, both on the H&H website and in the magazine.”

The event format will run similarly to an international long-format event, with no roads and tracks, and there will be no initial vet’s inspection at this event, but there will be a trot-up on the final morning.

From Friday, the price will go up by £5 per entry, which includes stabling.

To enter, visit Equo.

