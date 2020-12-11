Countryfile presenter appointed president of equine charity

A BBC Countryfile presenter is the new president of an equine welfare charity.

Matt Baker will help promote County Durham-based Here4horses’ work of caring and rehabilitating sick, injured and neglected equines.

The charity, which launched in 2018 and is a member of the National Equine Welfare Council, also focuses on providing advice, information and training on all horse-related matters.

A spokesman for Here4horses, which has 34 ponies in its care, said former One Show host and County Durham-born Matt has had a “lifelong interest” in animals. The presenter, who recently raised £4m for Children in Need by completing his 10th Rickshaw Challenge, regularly returns to his home county to visit his parents, who farm near the charity’s base.

“There is an unbelievable spirit at Here4Horses. Founder Wendy Suddes and her team are just brilliant at what they do, giving every possible chance to horses and ponies that have been neglected and need help,” said Matt.

“The care and dedication is second to one, confirmed by the stable mates who come to greet you for a nuzzle. It is a very special place.”

Here4Horses chair of trustees Nicola Endersby said Matt “stood out” for the president’s role.

“His connection with animals and links with the north are important to us. We also love his engaging personality and innate altruism,” she said.

“We hope he will play an integral role in increasing public understanding of equine health and welfare by arousing interest in our important work and generating support. The team are very excited for the future,” added Wendy.

