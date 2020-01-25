Councils’ decision to ban sky lanterns welcomed *H&H Plus*

As there is no national legislation in place to control the release of sky lanterns and balloons, the Countryside Alliance says it is up to local authorities to ‘take the lead’
A ban on releasing sky lanterns and balloons by two councils has been described as “encouraging” — as it is hoped more will follow suit.
You may also be interested in…
Sky lanterns banned by Welsh councils
The milestone moment came as the 22nd and final local authority in Wales banned the release of sky lanterns and
Sky lanterns banned from Radio One’s Biggest Weekend
The RSPCA has welcomed the preventative action by the organisers of Radio One’s Biggest Weekend
‘Ignorance’ to blame as horses narrowly escape falling sky lanterns
Liveries found lanterns strewn across the fields in which their horses were turned out
Horrific zoo fire sparks reminder of sky lantern dangers
‘While sky lanterns are used to create a spectacle in the sky, they are also a serious danger to the
UPDATE: sky lantern festival cancelled following mass outcry
The public and local authorities have welcomed the cancellation of the Light Fests by the event venue
Yard owner warns of sky lantern risk after finding 19 in horses’ fields
Rosie McConnachie-Chapman discovered the lanterns across 20 acres of her land
Young mare badly injured when sky lantern ‘lands on her tail’
The owner is calling for a ban on the lanterns after the horse was found with a singed tail and
‘They can be life-threatening’: event horse burned by Chinese lantern
A youngster suffered burns to his face and body after a Chinese lantern landed in his field