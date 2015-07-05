TV presenter Adam Henson welcomes riders back to his farm

A Cotswold farm has reopened its woodland trails and grass gallops to riders for a series of fun rides run over the summer.

The 1,600 farm at Kineton near Cheltenham is run by tenant farmer and TV presenter Adam Henson and business partner Duncan Andrews.

The fun rides have been restarted after a two-year break to enable the team to update the route and build 30 new jumps.

The 10-mile route covers new terrain through thick mature woodland and across extensively grazed open fields.

A short cut option is available allowing riders to reduce the route by three miles.

There are now 60 optional jumps ranging from 15cm to 90cm in height.

Riders are given set start times to reduce congestion and horse numbers are limited to avoid too many on the course at one time.

The rides all start and finish at Cotswold Farm Park where refreshments are available at “Adam’s Kitchen”.

The next fun rides are on 11 and 12 July; 8 and 9 August, 5 and 6 and 19 and 20 in September.

The cost is £25 per adult, £20 for children (aged 4-13 years) and £22.50 for concessions (14-17 years and over 60s).

To book visit: www.cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk/funrides

Fun rides have also been restarted in Hertfordshire this month with the reopening of the cross-country course on the Gaddesden Estate.

The estate reopened its eight-mile cross-country course on 1 June and has had two fun rides so far with another two on 26 July and 23 August.

The first two rides attracted over 50 riders each, all enjoying the chance to get some rare off-road riding.

The rides cost £10 to take part. To enter email dawn.grocock@hertfordshire.gov.uk

A 10-15 mile sponsored ride is being organised for 13 September (date to be confirmed) in aid of Gaddesden RDA and the local church.

For more details visit: www.gaddesdenestate.co.uk or ring 01442 252421