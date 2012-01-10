Coolhorsesocks launches new “Wild Things” collection

Coolhorsesocks has launched a new range of animal print socks.

The “Wild Things” socks feature animal print patterns up the length of the leg.

“We ran a survey and asked our customers to choose which designs they’d like to see join the Coolhorsesocks range,” says Tim Riley from the company.

“We’ve decided to call them by the colour they are rather than the print they are, so people can make up their own mind about whose spots or stripes they are sporting!”

The socks are available in brown, white and amber.

They have “Coolmax” padded feet with micromesh venting across the top of each foot. They also have a ribbed ankle and arch support as well as a contoured fit to help keep the socks in position.

“We can’t wait to see people riding around the countryside with their ‘Wild Things’ on show,” Tim added.

The socks available in sizes 4-7 and 7-11.

They cost £7.99 for individual packs, but twin and triple packs are available.

For moreinformation visit: www.coolhorsesocks.co.uk