Controversy as show hunter pony disqualified from HOYS results

The results of The Binks Family 153cm Show Hunter Pony of the Year class held on Saturday 6 October at the 2018 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) have been revised.

This was due to the disqualification of the sixth-placed pony, Nicola Body’s Carnsdale Toyboy, ridden by Olivia Bowen. The pair qualified at Stoneleigh Horse Show.

Show organisers Grandstand Media said: “The identification of the animal must be in accordance with their national passport at all times. Due to the use of make-up on the pony, this was found not to be the case.”

This has resulted in seventh to 10th placings being moved up the line by one place.

All those involved have been notified of the place changes and the revised results are as follows:

1. David Thomas’ PENSTRUMBLY OUR LATIF, ridden by Victoria Thomas

2. Kate Marfleet’s VALENTINO III, ridden by Jessica Timperley

3. Ms Julie Bankier’s TONCYNFIGG LIBERTY X, ridden by Kate Bankier

4. Shirley Dennison’s MERRYCORNER MISTER BUI, ridden by Harriet Dennison

5. Sarah Ready’s WOLFERLOW ESPERANTO, ridden by Josephine Ready

6. Louise Maltby’s CLOONAGH HEATHER DAWN, ridden by Olivia Maltby

7. Patricia Duncan’s ASSAGART KITTYWAKE, ridden by Martha Jobling-Purser

8. Lynn Gregg’s JEANFIELD REGAL PRINCE, ridden by Jodi Gregg

9. Danielle Goldrick’s OSCAR COOKSON, ridden by Danielle Goldrick

10. R F Bowen’s BALLINAGORE SURPRISE, ridden by Olivia Bowen

H&H contacted Carnsdale Toyboy’s producer, Leo Bowen, but he declined to comment on the situation. H&H was unable to reach the pony’s owner, despite repeated attempts to do so.

