Client expectations are a major concern for vets





A survey has provided a “snapshot of the current state of the veterinary profession” – as client expectations of vets remain a concern.

The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) has published results from this year’s “surveys of the professions”, an exercise carried out every four to five years with vets and veterinary nurses across large and small animals. The aim is to give the RCVS, the wider veterinary world and the public a “comprehensive view” of the industry on key issues.

More than 6,900 vets took part and topics included challenges in the industry, wellbeing, and health. Client expectations/demands, stress levels and affordability of veterinary services were considered the main challenges facing the profession.

Of the survey’s respondents, 34% said they had been on the receiving end of harassment and bullying from clients in the past 12 months, and 17% said that they had a long-term physical or mental health condition that has substantial effects on their everyday activities.

When asked what vets thought the RCVS should “do more of”, themes included better educating the public/clients on the nature of the veterinary profession and work to manage expectations, providing more proactive mental health and wellbeing support, encouraging diversity and inclusion, and “regulating the corporate ownership of practices”.

“The responses we get from these surveys really do go into the foundations on which we will build our next strategic plan, providing the all-important statistical snapshot of the professions, as well as a temperature check of how the professions are feeling generally, and on specific issues,” said RCVS chief executive Lizzie Lockett.

“We look forward now to taking some of the key learnings and suggestions forward to our next strategic plan which we are in the process of finalising and will publish early in 2025.”

