WEG medallists to spearhead HOYS dressage line-up

Charlotte Dujardin will bid to claim the Future Elite Championship title at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) for the third year running tomorrow (Thursday, 4 October). Charlotte will partner her own eight-year-old Florentina, with whom she was crowned national inter I champion at the National Dressage Championships last month (pictured, above).

Flora is one of Charlotte’s most exciting grand prix prospects; the grey mare is almost unbeaten at small tour. She made her international debut at the level this year, posting plus-80% at Bolesworth CDI3* in June for her inter I freestyle.

Charlotte took the title in 2016 with Hawtins Delicato, who was part of the British bronze medal-winning team under Carl Hester at last month’s World Equestrian Games (WEG), and again in 2017 with Mount St John Freestyle — her own WEG ride, who also claimed individual bronze.

Another of the British WEG team will also be in action at HOYS on an exciting upcoming ride. Emile Faurie will pilot his own Café’s Caletta, a nine-year-old by Café Au Lait, with whom he finished third behind Charlotte’s two rides in the prix st georges championship at the National Dressage Championships.

Olympian Laura Tomlinson will also be in action at HOYS, riding Wilfred Bechtolsheimer’s eight-year-old Fallatijn Van Kairos , while Alice Oppenheimer will bring Headmore Davina, the eight-year-old mare who is the current advanced medium freestyle gold winter champion, and winner of the inter I freestyle at Hickstead CDI3* in July. The winners of the straight inter I title at Hickstead, Nicola Buchanan and Half Moon Dark Magic, will also be competing.

Completing the line-up of eight combinations are Nikki Barker with Durable, Becky Moody with Eureko and Lewis Carrier with Diego V.

The Future Elite championship is aimed at upcoming horses aged between eight and 10, each of whom will perform an inter I freestyle. The competition, now in its sixth year, will take place at 6.10pm tomorrow.

