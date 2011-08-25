Carl Hester to perform on the Spanish Riding School tour

Carl Hester will be in action with the Spanish Riding School of Vienna at Wembley Arena this winter (25-27 November).

The European gold medal-winning dressage rider will be at Wembley with Uthopia during the tour of An Imperial Dream. Carl will entertain the crowds with specially choreographed display with Paralympic gold medallist Lee Pearson as part of a 20-minute display Spanish Riding School Tour.

It has been five years since the Spanish Riding School last visited the UK.

Tickets cost from £25-£65. For more information visit: www.livenation.co.uk