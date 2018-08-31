The cross-country times for tomorrow (Saturday, 1 September) at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials have been released.

The action starts at 11.15am and Oliver Townend is first out on course with MHS King Joules — the best-placed of Oliver’s three rides after dressage, he lies third.

Riders follow at four-minute intervals throughout the day until Oliver closes out the cross-country phase when he starts at 3.51pm on last year’s winner, Ballaghmor Class (currently fifth).

Dressage leaders Mark Todd and Kiltubrid Rhapsody are scheduled to head out of the start box at 3.19pm, while fellow Kiwi Tim Price (currently second on Ringwood Sky Boy) has a start time of 3.35pm.

Sarah Bullimore is the second-best British rider at this stage, in fourth behind Oliver, and she and Reve Du Rouet will begin their cross-country campaign at 12.51pm.

Germany’s Andreas Dibowski will set off to defend his sixth place on FRH Butts Avedon at 2.27pm.

H&H’s first-timer blogger Hazel Towers is slated to start at 12.35pm, with regular H&H blogger Simon Grieve getting underway at 11.27am on Douglas and at 3.31pm on Drumbilla Metro.

Sometimes there are delays on the course, which can result in riders having to start later than their original allocated time. This is usually the result of falls, which lead to the course being stopped while injured horses and riders receive veterinary or medical attention, or broken fences are repaired.

Cross-country course-designer Mark Phillips and the course-building team have also used frangible technology on some fences in a bid to improve safety. This means the fence will collapse if horses and riders hit them in a certain way in order to prevent a fall. Replacing or resetting frangible devices can also lead to a delay.

