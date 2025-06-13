Brits at Luhmühlen five-star, an Olympic medallist retires, and other things the horse world is talking about





Brits in action at Luhmühlen Horse Trials

Laura Collett, Ros Canter and Gemma Stevens are among the Brits competing in the German five-star, which got under way yesterday with the first day of dressage (12 June). As thoughts turn to cross-country day tomorrow (14 June), riders have given their first impressions of Mike Etherington-Smith’s “intense” track, including Laura who said she thinks riding it will “feel like being in a tumble dryer”. H&H’s Gemma Redrup is on the ground in Germany and will be bringing you all the news as it unfolds.

Farewell to a thoroughbred who completed Badminton

Tamsin Woods (nee Nowell-Smith) has paid tribute to Conspicuous, who has died aged 33 after a long and happy retirement. Tamsin bought “Copper” as a four-year-old and evented him to intermediate level, then gave the ride to Tom Robinson, who completed Badminton with the thoroughbred gelding in 2004. Dominic Ruane took the reins for the 2007 season, after which Copper went home to retire. He was still hacking out, and being ridden by Tamsin’s daughter, until about six years ago. “We’ve always had horses, they’ve always been part of our lives and to have a horse at that level is so special, and to be part of that journey,” said Tamsin. “I found a video of him and Tom at Badminton going through the lake, and oh my goodness. It shows him at his best.”

An Olympic medallist retires

McLain Ward has announced the retirement of his Tokyo team silver medallist Contagious, aged 16. The pair enjoyed top victories around the world and were part of the USA team that won gold at the Pan American Games in 2023, where they also won individual silver. “We hoped for him to be a successful grand prix horse. In the end he became a championship star, competing successfully at a World Games, two World Cup finals, a Pan Am Games, winning team gold and individual bronze,” said McLain.

