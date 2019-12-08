British endurance numbers up as fourth chairman in 12 months appointed *H&H Plus*

Endurance GB (EGB) saw an increase in membership during the 2019 season, while the organisation welcomed its fourth chairman of the year.
You may also be interested in…
‘Dream come true’: mother and daughter to compete alongside at Europeans
Horse who went missing during endurance ride found 24 hours later
Irish riders scoop historic double at major British competition
‘I didn’t have to dig into the well at all — he was just on the bridle and there was
Horse missing after endurance fall found 24 hours later: supporters praised for their help
‘I would just like to say a huge thank you to every single person who responded to this, in whatever