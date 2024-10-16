Britain to host 2025 Europeans, and more things the horse world is talking about





Blenheim to host 2025 Europeans

The European Eventing Championships are coming to Britain next year, as the 2025 Agria Blenheim Horse Trials in Oxfordshire has signed up to host the event (18 to 21 September). Blenheim previously held the Europeans in 2005, and Blair Castle in Scotland was the last British venue to hold the championships in 2015. “Blenheim is such a fitting backdrop, with the Palace and the spectacular parkland cross-country course, and we look forward to welcoming the teams and their supporters for a truly memorable occasion,” said Katrina Midgley of organisers Stable Events.

Find out more on this story

Maryland 5 Star

Mars Maryland 5 Star (17 to 20 October) hails the start of two weeks of five-star eventing action this autumn, with Pau in France following hot on its heels (24 to 27 October). The draw has been released for the US fixture and the first trot-up will take place today (Wednesday, 16 October) at 7pm UK time (2pm EST). Former winners Boyd Martin and On Cue will be the first combination up the centreline on Thursday. There are five British combinations among the Maryland 5 Star entries.

Keep up to date with the Maryland 5 Star action

Farewell to a much-loved mare

Tributes have been made to much-loved Cleveland Bay may Cholderton Ida, who has died aged 18. Jo Strange’s mare was twice crowned Cleveland Bay breed champion and also took the Cleveland Bay champion title at Royal Windsor Horse Show. She also recently won the purebred ridden Cleveland Bay class and was reserve ridden Cleveland Bay at the Sport Horse Breeding of Great Britain National Hunter Championship Show. “She was not a world beater, but everybody loved Ida,” Jo told H&H.

Read the full tribute

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Maryland, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now