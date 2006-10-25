Britain crowns top young horses

British Hanoverian Horse Society Show

Nine stallions were presented for licensing at this year’s British Hanoverian Horse Society show at Addington, but only two met the criteria, writes Carole Mortimer.

“We apply exactly the same standard as in Germany, so stallions here will have a licence recognised worldwide,” said judge Dr Ludwig Christmann.

Delicato, owned by Julie Deverill of the Half Moon Stud in Dorset, was champion, ahead of Jill Hodges’s Being Bling.

Champion foal was Woodlander Stud’s long-legged filly Farouche. By the 2003 World Breeding Champion Furst Heinrich, Farouche is out of the elite British-bred DiMaggio mare Dornroschen.

Dornroschen’s breeder Karen Hoerner also bred the best colt foal and reserve champion foal, Dimagic, another by DiMaggio.

Trakehners UK’s Show

Woodcroft Stud’s three-year-old mare, Woodcroft O’Neill, swept all opposition aside to claim both the grading and performance championships and the supreme title at Trakehners UK’s show at Addington, writes Carole Mortimer.

The stud also claimed its second foal title with Woodcroft Kristabelle, a filly the judges assessed as having “superb conformation and movement to match”. Kristabelle is by 2004 German Trakehner licensing champion Le Rouge.

Singing Stud went home to Herefordshire with the reserve supreme broodmare title — the five-year-old Aida, by EH Sixtus — and a newly approved stallion in Marleen Fewtrell’s home-bred colt Singing Horatio.

SEIB British Breeding Young Horse Evaluations

The fifth year of the SEIB British Breeding Young Horse Evaluations finished with the show jumping final at Arena UK where Vacinimo, ridden by Steven Franks for Berkshire-based breeder and owner Old Lodge Stud, headed affairs. Jackie Mathieson’s home-bred gelding Furst Love, by Furstenreich, finished second overall.

Richard Stiles’ BWBS-graded stallion Flayne Don Daiquiri took the dressage title under Verity Franks at Hickstead on one of the hottest days of the year. The home-bred Don Gregory stallion, who headed off Lizzie Murray and the Catherston stallion Deanes San Ciro Hit.

Nine finalists came forward for the eventing final at the Hartpury Festival of Eventing in August where Preci-Spark stud’s Treason took the title. Paul McLaughlin’s More Pokey gelding Pokey’s Bally Milo was second.

British Warm Blood Society Show

The Powys-based Woodlander Stud again provided several winners and champions at the British Warm Blood Society show retaining the supreme title it won last year.

This year it was the home-bred yearling filly and young stock champion Woodlander Donna Summer who gained the honours. Reserve supreme was Alison Reddy’s two-year-old winner, the loose-moving Delight.

Donna Summer’s dam, the seven-year-old Katinka, kept the mare title she won last year.

Woodlander’s Repartee and Rapido, both by the four-year-old Woodlander Rockstar, headed the foal classes, with the filly Repartee emerging as champion.