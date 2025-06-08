Two horses sent to holding box at Bramham final trot-up and three leave competition





Three horses left the CCI4*-L competition at or before the Defender Bramham Horse Trials final trot-up this morning.

Forty-three horses finished the cross-country yesterday, so 40 now go forward to the final showjumping phase.

Bramham Horse Trials final trot-up update

France’s Camille Lejeune withdrew Dior Du Leou, owned by S. C. Camatieu, Pascale Audonnet, Franck Messaille and his rider, before the inspection. He was 26th overnight after a clear cross-country round with 10.8 time-faults.

Two horses who were presented to the ground jury – Austria’s Christian Steiner (president), Britain’s Nikki Herbert and Ireland’s James Rooney – were sent to the holding box at the Bramham Horse Trials final trot-up and their riders then elected to withdraw them.

The first of these was Matthew Heath’s ride Benedict Radau, owned by Hans Radau and Jane Shears, who was 27th after cross-country having recorded a clear with 3.2 time-penalties.

The second horse withdrawn from the holding box was Lonestar, ridden by his owner Thomas Hawke. He was 33rd overnight, having recording 11 jumping penalties for breaking a frangible device at the second oxer at fence 15ab and incurred 8.4 time-faults.

Bubby Upton bids for first senior CCI4*-L win

Bubby Upton will be the last competitor into the showjumping today. She and Its Cooley Time hold the lead after cross-country but do not have a fence in hand to win the competition, with Izzy Taylor and SRS Big Wall hovering just 1.8 penalties behind them. A fence down for Izzy would give Bubby a fence in hand, even if Caroline Harris (Cooley Mosstown), currently third, goes clear.

Bubby is a former double winner of the national under-25 championships, having taken that class here at Bramham in 2023 and at Bicton Horse Trials – when the Devon fixture replaced Bramham during Covid – in 2021. She is bidding for her first senior four-star long victory in the Defender CCI4*-L class today.

If she wins, Bubby follows in the footsteps of Terry Boon in upgrading from victory in the age-restricted class to the senior one here at Bramham – Terry won the young rider section here (the class at that time was for under-21s, rather than under-25s) in 1994 on Vital Decision and the seniors in 2004 on Foreign Exchange.

