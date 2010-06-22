Bob Champion raises over £100,000 on his 60:60 Challenge

Grand National-winning former jockey Bob Champion has raised more than £100,000 on his epic 14,000 mile journey around Britain’s racecourses.

Bob completed his 60:60 Challenge last week, in which he visited all of the country’s 60 racecourses in 60 consecutive days.

He started his drive on 18 April and the venture was in aid of the Bob Champion Cancer Trust and the Injured Jockeys Fund.

Bob declared himself “overwhelmed” after he arrived at his final destination, Ascot racecourse, last Wednesday (16 June).

“The last 60 days have been quite extraordinary,” said Bob.

“Travelling the length and breadth of the country several times has enabled me to meet so many great people and left me with the strong opinion that racing is still extremely popular and such a great sport.

“I hope to have raised well over £100,000 by doing this and I would like to thank everyone who has supported me. I am now looking for what to do next as 2011 will be 30 years on since Aldaniti and I shared that wonderful day at Aintree.”

The sport’s Racing For Change campaign, to attract a broader audience to the sport, was also at the forefront of Bob’s mind throughout his journey.

“What people want is very simple, a value for money experience and a great day out. I find it hard to fathom how a sandwich can cost £2 at one track and exactly the same sandwich, £4.65 at another. If the whole family can get in for £20, be able to afford to eat and drink and have things for the kids to do, then they’ll come back again. Courses that welcome everyone and work on building an atmosphere and a buzz are the ones that will prosper.”

