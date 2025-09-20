



With Britain out of the picture, Germany is stretching further ahead as the Agria Blenheim European Championships cross-country phase nears its conclusion. Switzerland has consolidated to guard the silver medal position at the end of the third rider rotation in the team standings.

Jérôme Robiné and Black Ice were Germany’s discard score prior to cross-country on 30.4, lying 15th. But this is a pair that come into their own in the jumping phases, and so it proved today (Saturday, 20 September) over Mark Phillip’s influential track.

Black Ice dived a little at the brush corner of the GFS Saddles Water at fence 20, where Piggy March earlier took a tumble. The horse had to stretch to make the four-stride distance, but all in all this was a round to savour.

“He’s quite an honest horse, you steer and he’ll go over,” said Jérôme. “I was happy with my time at the start, the middle part is intense with question after question and the lake crossing costs a lot of time.

“At the water [fence 20] I planned to ride four forward strides, I always ride forward. But he landed steep, and so I thought maybe it will be five, so I sat back and he decided we’ve got to go for four. It’s better he decides than I push him!”

Switzerland’s Robin Godel did not enjoy as smooth a round as his earlier team-mates. Riding Global DHI, who was lying 43rd, he had a stop at fence six, and dived at the rail before the ditch (25a) but somehow the horse got his landing gear out in time. However, they were the discard score before cross-country and have at least ensured Switzerland has three riders home.

“We knew that fence 6a was the first question,” said Robin. “The horses see the water very late, so that was my problem. I came up the hill then the horse saw the water and all the people and he was a bit surprised.

“After that I tried to be as fast as possible for the team. I think I would have had a very good time as he’s a fast horse. It’s a shame for the team.”

Even with the stop, Robin clocked 18 time-faults, faster than many of the clear rounds.

Irish podium hopes in the balance during Blenheim European Championships cross-country

Ireland had moved up into the bronze position after two riders, but the country’s hopes took a nosedive with elimination for their third pair.

Aoife Clark only took on the ride Full Monty De Lacense this season, and had rapidly built up a partnership to be selected for the Irish team. However, they had a fall at the influential fence 20 and so Ireland must rely on their final rider Ian Cassells riding Millridge Atlantis, who is last out of the start box. Aoife and Full Monty both walked off the course.

This means Padraig McCarthy and Pomp N Circumstance’s score will count, having previously been the discard. They jumped a clear for 16.8 time-faults.

France’s bid for the podium had stalled somewhat, with mediocre completions for their first two riders – Luc Château and Sebastien Cavaillon. The French number three, Alex Goury and Je’Vall, made amends with a fast round for 14.8 time-faults but with flag penalties under review. Either way, they will not move above Ireland into third at this stage.

Je’Vall landed in a heap after the skinny in the first water crossing, which is where they kicked out the flag, but picked up and carried on as if nothing had happened. Je’Vall then launched into the GFS Saddles log into water, and Alex made a quick decision to take the long route instead of the corner without penalty.

Belgium’s bid came to an end when Wouter de Clene fell off Quintera. Belgium were only fielding three riders, so this puts an end to their team hopes. They have Lara de Liedekerke-Meier, lying in fifth after dressage with Hooney D’Arville, to come later in the day.

