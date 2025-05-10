Another withdrawal at Badminton leaves field of 80 to tackle the cross-country phase





There has been one withdrawal post-dressage at the Mars Badminton Horse Trials, leaving a field of 80 to head out of the startbox today (Saturday, 10 May).

Jesse Campbell had a disappointing test on Cooley Lafitte (Henry) on the first day of dressage, leaving them in 77th place on 44.7.

Jesse confirmed to H&H this morning that he is rerouting to Luhmühlen, also posting on Instagram: “Henry is a seriously exciting horse – he’s shown he has all the ingredients of a proper five-star campaigner, especially with the way he jumped at both Badminton and Burghley last year. I truly believe in his quality and can’t wait to see what he can do next.

“That said, I absolutely love competing at Badminton and it’s always a real disappointment not to be riding at what I genuinely believe is the best event of the year. But this is all part of the bigger picture with Henry, and we’re looking ahead to Luhmühlen with real focus and excitement.”

Cooley Lafitte, a 13-year-old owned by Jay Jaffar, finished 15th at Badminton last year.

There has only been one other withdrawal since Thursday morning, the defending champion Greenacres Special Cavalier, who was scratched in the final hour before she was due to do her dressage.

