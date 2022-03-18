



Two Shetland ponies, one with “seriously” overgrown hooves, have been taken into a charity’s care while attempts are made to track down the people who allowed them to “get into such a state”.

RSPCA officers attended a field in Wimborne, Dorset, last Friday (11 March), after World Horse Welfare contacted the charity with concerns about a roan Shetland gelding.

“He had extremely long untrimmed hooves which we suspect had not been seen by a farrier for years. The pony was struggling to walk and was clearly suffering,” said RSPCA inspector Graham Hammond.

RSPCA and World Horse Welfare officers managed to catch the pony, who is thought to be under 10 years old, and he was taken into the RSPCA’s care. He was not microchipped.

“We took the pony, who has been named Rocky, for urgent veterinary care. He’s had X-rays, pain relief and emergency remedial farrier trimming. Now I’d like to find out who owns this little pony and has allowed him to get into such a state,” said Mr Hammond.

“Anyone who knows who owns this pony or is responsible for his care, please contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 1238018.”

An RSPCA spokesman said a “number” of horses were removed from the field and taken into the charity’s care, including another Shetland, who was overweight and needed his hooves trimming. The pony, who has been named Apollo, is receiving care from vets.

“The ponies will remain in RSPCA care while investigations are ongoing. If they are not claimed they will be made available for rehoming once the vet and farrier has given them a clean bill of health,” said the spokesman.

