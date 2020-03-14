‘An exceptional rider and a great competitor’: Mark Todd among those to pay tribute to Blyth Tait’s career *H&H Plus*

Following the news that former Olympic champion Blyth Tait had called time on his eventing career for a second time, H&H caught up with the eventing legend about his decision as well as speaking to his long-time teammate Mark Todd among others...

Blyth Tait told H&H his decision to call time on his eventing career for a second time, aged 58, was a “natural progression”, after some minor setbacks, such as hitting his head in a fall last spring and a longer than expected recovery.

“I think it’s time,” he said. “I’m very happy about the decision.”

The New Zealander announced his retirement at the Horse of the Year show in his home country, on 11 March. He had initally retired after the 2004 Olympics, serving as a coach and manager of the New Zealand eventing team, but returned to the sport in 2011.

