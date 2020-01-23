New legislation may pay farmers to provide off-road riding *H&H Plus*

Organisations have welcomed the proposals contained in the Agriculture Bill, while acknowledging that its real benefits will depend on details that are yet to be agreed...
New legislation granting payments to farmers for public access to their land is a “positive step”, but there is still work to be done in order for this to benefit riders.
The Agriculture Bill, which will have its second reading at the House of Commons on 3 February, sets out provisions to provide money for “public goods”, including financial assistance to farmers and landowners to support access to and enjoyment of the countryside.
