Adorable donkeys foals given a second chance

It’s hard to imagine these adorable donkey foals (pictured) came close to having no home.

The four equines, Happiness, Geoffrey, Nincompoop and Bill, recently came into the care of the Donkey Sanctuary.

Their owner had a sudden change in circumstances and was unable to take care of them, so contacted the charity to see if it could help.

The donkeys will remain in the new arrivals part of the sanctuary as they undergo tests and treatment to prepare them for their new life.

The youngsters are not used to being handled, so the charity’s grooms are helping them settle in and giving them plenty of attention.

“It’s a wonderful thing we can do for these young donkeys whose futures looked uncertain – give them a safe and loving home for the rest of their lives,” said Mark Kerr, welfare adviser at the Donkey Sanctuary.

“Owning donkeys can be a hugely rewarding experience and a wonderful privilege, but they require caring and compassionate management to ensure they lead healthy and enriched lives.

“The Donkey Sanctuary and its welfare advisers are always on hand to offer any support and advice owners may need.”

Continued below…

The group will be visited by a farrier, have any vaccinations that are needed, and given a settling-in period on their own before being introduced to a suitable herd at the sanctuary.

The Donkey Sanctuary was founded in 1969. It works to improve the welfare of donkeys throughout the world and provides a home for hundreds of donkeys at its Devon premises, as well as its sanctuaries in Belfast, Birmingham, Derbyshire, Ivybridge, Leeds, Manchester, Ireland, Italy and Spain.

