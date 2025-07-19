



Irish Olympic dressage rider Abi Lyle made a winning return to the grand prix arena at the NAF Five Star Hartpury Festival of Dressage (30 June–6 July), claiming first and second in the Premier League grand prix. Giraldo, in just his second appearance since the Paris Olympics, topped the class on 69.39%, with Farrell close behind on 68.37%.

“I didn’t compete for almost a year,” Abi explained. “I’d done a small test run the week before, but Hartpury was my first real show back. I definitely felt rusty, but by the time I got there, I felt like I’d found my feet again.

“Last year was a lot. I had so much going on in my personal life, and by the end of it, I was just wrecked mentally.

“Then, of course, I broke my back. If that hadn’t happened, maybe I’d have been keen to get back out sooner. But I just really wanted to take the pressure off this year and enjoy the horses again.”

Even as she returns to competition, Abi is careful about managing her physical health. “I can’t just get on and ride seven horses and then go to bed any more,” she said.

“I have to do more to look after myself, like foam rolling between rides, which makes a massive difference.”

Abi confirmed she won’t be aiming for the 2025 European Dressage Championships this season, choosing instead to focus on rebuilding gradually.

“I’ve always been very motivated,” she said.“I’m the type of person who gets out of bed thinking, ‘Yeah, let’s do this’. But I didn’t feel like that last year, and that was quite a shock for me.

“Now, I’ve got that fire back. I want to get out and compete again, but earlier in the year, it felt silly to force it.”

She believes stepping back was crucial for both herself and her horses. “The horses don’t care about whether they’re going abroad. They still get ridden, they still get all the love,” she said.

“It was a real lesson in what matters. I’m so glad I took the time. It’s completely revived me.”

Abi even sees a silver lining in her injury. “Breaking my back was almost a blessing in disguise,” she said. “Within a week of being out of the saddle, I was desperate to see the horses and couldn’t wait to ride again.

“Since getting back on, it’s been exciting – and I finally feel like my old self again.”

